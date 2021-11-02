Join gaming leaders online at GamesBeat Summit Next this upcoming November 9-10. Learn more about what comes next.

Netflix today announced it’s rolling out its first round of games. Five games will be available for Android users around the world.

The platform will host five to start out: Stranger Things: 1984, Stranger Things 3: The Game (both developed by BonusXP), Shooting Hoops, Teeter Up (both developed by Frosty Pop), and Card Blast (developed by Amuzo & Rogue Games). The games won’t be available on kids profiles, but they are available to anyone else with a Netflix subscription at no additional cost.

Android app users will be able to see the games either in a dedicated games tab or row on the Netflix app. The games will be available in multiple languages, with English being the default.

Netflix has been preparing for a leap into gaming for quite some time. Just this year it hired industry veteran Mike Verdu to head up its gaming efforts (Verdu is the VP of game development). It also acquired a dedicated studio in Oxenfree developer Night School Studio.

Webinar Three top investment pros open up about what it takes to get your video game funded. Watch On Demand

The gaming part of the app is still in development. Verdu said in a statement, “Whether you’re craving a casual game you can start from scratch or an immersive experience that lets you dig deeper into your favorite stories, we want to begin to build a library of games that offers something for everyone. We’re in the early days of creating a great gaming experience, and we’re excited to take you on this journey with us.”