Splash, the developer of the Roblox-based music-making creation kit of the same name, has announced it raised $20 million to expand its offerings.

The fundraise was co-led by Amazon’s Alexa Fund and Bitkraft Ventures. Other investors include Khosla Ventures and King River Capital. Splash plans to use the funds to expand its existing music creation tools.

Splash refers to itself as the “future of entertainment in the metaverse.” Splash offers various AI-based tools for music creation and performance. These include everything from music composition to minigames to building one’s own music club.

Splash said the investment will be used to improve the range of AI-powered virtual instruments, expand the variety and quality of Splash virtual venues, grow the Splash community, and establish key partnerships in gaming, entertainment, and music.

Splash CEO Stephen Phillips said in a statement: “We are growing a team of musicians, technology professionals, gamers, and creatives who have joined our mission to find new and inventive ways to inspire the next generation of musicians. With over 7.8 million people who have made music in Splash, we are on track to one day host the world’s must-attend virtual performances.”