This article is part of the VB Lab / Nvidia GTC insight series.

NVIDIA is hosting another of its trademark GTC events next week, and many are wondering what CEO Jensen Huang might be cooking up in his November 9th keynote.

Judging by a few of his past keynotes, we think it’s safe to assume that he’ll focus on five major areas.

Accelerated computing: This has long been NVIDIA’s stock-in-trade — the combination of GPUs and specialized software delivering outsized performance in a variety of domains. Gaming is an obvious example, with recent advances like RTX graphics and DLSS boosting performance and realism. But the same principle applies, as well, to dozens of other fields from data analytics to molecular biology to machine learning. We’re not expecting a new chip architecture, but NVIDIA likes to use these events to unveil new systems and software.

Data center: Jensen typically highlights new developments in cloud, data center and high-performance computing. The company has been moving more deeply into networking since closing its acquisition of Mellanox 18 months ago, and there could be more to hear there.

Omniverse: At recent GTCs, Jensen has talked a lot about Omniverse, the company’s platform for virtual collaboration and simulation, and the ability to create digital twins of structures from the physical world. We expect to hear how more companies are using it, and maybe see some cool demos.

Artificial intelligence: It’s a safe bet to assume that the company will reveal new software and research to advance AI from the cloud to the edge. NVIDIA’s been doing a lot of work recently in natural language processing, so we’re hoping to hear potential breakthroughs in conversational AI.

Robotics and self-driving cars: It’s been over a year since the company announced a partnership with Mercedes-Benz to help the German automaker build autonomous vehicles. We’re interested in seeing any updates on this, and whether they have any more news for robotics, beyond their recent announcement of a robotics developer toolbox.

The GTC keynote will premiere on Tuesday, November 9th, at 12 am PST; and will be re-broadcasted at 8 am PST for viewers in the Americas. No registration is required to view it.

