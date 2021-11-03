Join gaming leaders online at GamesBeat Summit Next this upcoming November 9-10. Learn more about what comes next.

Take-Two Interactive today revealed during its latest earnings report that Grand Theft Auto V has sold over 155 million units worldwide. This is up from the previous figure of 150 million that the company announced during its previous earnings report.

Grand Theft Auto V hit the 150 million milestone as of Take-Two’s first fiscal quarter earnings in August. The company noted at the time that the game had sold more than 5 million copies in that quarter. That trend appears to be continuing, as the game has sold 5 million more in the second quarter of the fiscal year.

Given that the next-gen release of GTA V is still several months out (both that game and the standalone Grand Theft Auto Online were recently delayed to March 2022), it would have seemed that the game had no more worlds to conquer. According to Take-Two, GTA Online continues to be a big part of the game’s continued success. The company mentions its recently launched update to Online, the Los Santos Tuners.

Take-Two added that both GTA V and GTA Online drove part of its success this quarter, alongside Borderlands 3 and NBA 2K.