SAN JOSE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–November 3, 2021–

Impossible Mining announces it is a founding supporter of BetterEV.org, the Statement for a Future of Sustainable and Responsible Electric Vehicles. The goal of the Statement is to promote innovation, investment, and collaboration from industry to deliver Responsible Metals to the EV market.

Impossible Mining Inc is a public benefits corporation that will deliver battery metals to the EV market by developing an autonomous robotics collection system for responsible deep-sea mining and a carbon neutral, non-toxic, metals refinery system.

“Impossible Mining is planning to use 21st century technology, robotics, computer vision, autonomy and artificial intelligence to selectively harvest polymetallic nodules from the deep-sea floor, in a way that preserves the seafloor habitat and does not cause widespread impacts or habitat destruction,” said Oliver Gunasekara, CEO and Co-Founder of Impossible Mining.

Impossible Mining is using the concerns of the 617 marine science and policy experts who have signed the seabed mining science statement to guide its engineering and technology development, to ensure it will deliver Responsible Metals to the EV market. Dr Sandra Brooke, a signatory to that statement, supports a change in approach to this fledgling industry: “I am a deep-sea ecologist, and I am appalled by the current concepts of deep-sea mining, which use the archaic approach of wholesale ecosystem destruction. I fully support the development of innovative technologies that can facilitate sustainable mineral harvesting. It is not only good stewardship to do so, but ultimately a matter of survival.”

“The deep-sea mining industry should not be granted leave to mirror the impacts of terrestrial mining,” said Renee Grogan, Chief Sustainability Officer and Co-founder of Impossible Mining. “For an industry that has not yet begun, the bar should be set higher. Rather than banning deep-sea mining, let’s challenge the industry: Go back to the drawing board – design it in a way that doesn’t cause serious harm. That’s what Impossible Mining is aiming to achieve.”

