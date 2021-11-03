Join gaming leaders online at GamesBeat Summit Next this upcoming November 9-10. Learn more about what comes next.
Take-Two announced as part of its recent earnings report that Marvel’s Midnight Suns is now scheduled to release during the second half of 2022.
When revealed in August, the Firaxis strategy game had a March 2022 release window. We’ll have to wait at least a few months longer than.
Midnight Suns will let players create their own hero who fights alongside Marvel stars like Captain America, Wolverine, and Doctor Strange in turn-based strategy combat.
Firaxis made its name in the genre with its XCOM games. The studio is also behind the Civilization series.
