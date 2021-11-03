Join gaming leaders online at GamesBeat Summit Next this upcoming November 9-10. Learn more about what comes next.

Electronic Arts today announced that its mobile title Star Wars: Galaxy of Heroes has had more than 100 million players life to date.

The company mentioned this figure during the latest earnings report. Note that it doesn’t mention how many active users the game currently has, just that it has had 100 million users since launch. Galaxy of Heroes originally launched in 2015. EA has steadily added content to the game since then. The most recent heroes added include Boba Fett and Fennec Shand, who will both shortly star in The Book of Boba Fett Disney+ show.

EA mentioned several other games that have reached milestones in the most recent quarter. The Battlefield 2042 open beta reached 7.7 million active users, and Apex Legends’ Seasons 9 and 10 had the highest player numbers since Season 1.

Andrew Wilson, CEO of EA, called the quarter “the strongest second quarter in the history of Electronic Arts.”