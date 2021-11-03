It was probably in the not too distant past that when one thought of drones, one thought of science fiction movies, a story depicting the future. Well, that future is now here with a vengeance to the tune of almost 900,000 drones registered in the United States, with over 500,000 being used solely for recreational purposes. Here’s your chance to add to the count with this Shift Red Quadcopter.

While drones have been around a lot longer than one might think (reportedly the earliest unmanned aerial vehicle in the history of drones was seen in 1839, when Austrian soldiers attacked the city of Venice with unmanned balloons filled with explosives), the drones of today are more than just flying vehicles. They are now being used by farmers to assess crops and plan fertilizer schedules, by insurance companies to evaluate claims, by window cleaning companies to automate the washing of glass facades and roofs, by online retailers to deliver packages, and so much more. And while we expect that your drone will be doing none of the above, it will allow you to experience your surroundings with a whole new perspective.

Shift Red is a compact quadcopter equipped with visual recognition and various sensors to provide the optimal flight experience thanks to its one-hand control system enabled by the Near-Field Micro-Sensing technology. Simply pair it up with the Shift Drone app and experience eight different auto-pilot modes, allowing you to take breathtaking shots with a tap of the finger. Blurry pictures are a thing of the past with the included Gimbal software, while the Lens Distortion Correction allows you to take shots as accurately as you see your subject in real-time.

Available today for $169.96 with our pre-Black Friday sale code SAVE15NOV, this deal includes everything you need to get your Red Shift Drone up and flying. So get ready for take-off and who knows? Perhaps the pictures you take may be worthy of an award!

