Quick … take a look at the top of your monitor. How many tabs do you have open? If you are like most of us there are multiple tabs open for a number of reasons. Whether it’s your various email and social media accounts, your next travel plans, news stories, shopping lists, or open message apps, your browser is probably cluttered with numerous, often unnecessary tabs — and your laptop is working slower as a result. It’s been described as “task-switching,” a form of multitasking. Task-switching reportedly takes precious mental effort, meaning you’re likely to make more errors and get less done. It seems that it is also not good for our brain. One way to help reduce the stress of switching from one tab to another is to invest in a second monitor.

https://www.youtube.com/embed/JxJzpQEl7Y4

While you may think that having an additional screen attached to your laptop may be even more distracting, quite the opposite is true. You actually lessen the amount of time you spend switching from one tab to another, allowing you to focus and work with fewer interruptions. But beyond that, having dual monitors allows you to simplify tasks that just don’t work as well on a split-screen. Think of Zoom meetings where you need to share materials with your colleagues. You can have one screen for your video call, and one for your reference material. If you need to compare files, having full-size documents side by each will make it a lot simpler. And when you’re not working, dual monitors give you a better, enhanced gaming experience.

Studies have shown that by working with dual monitors, overall productivity increases by up to 50 percent. We believe that alone should be enough to entice you to consider this Portable Dual Screen Laptop Monitor by Mobile Pixel Trio. Simply plug it into your laptop and adjust the viewing angle to your liking to start experiencing the benefits that a second monitor can offer. Successfully funded on Indiegogo and featured on BuzzFeed, Geeky Gadgets, WIRED, Boston Business Journal, and more, this dual-screen laptop monitor is now available for $218.45 with our pre-Black Friday promo code SAVE15NOV.

