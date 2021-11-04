Join gaming leaders online at GamesBeat Summit Next this upcoming November 9-10. Learn more about what comes next.

CCP Games, the developers of Eve Online, announced today that the Eve Fanfest will be an in-person event once again in 2022. The event will take place in Reykjavik, Iceland on May 5-8, 2022.

This would be the first in-person Eve event since 2019. Eve Fanfest 2020 was one of the early events to be cancelled over health concerns from the COVID-19 pandemic. CCP assures players that it will keep Eve Fanfest 2021 safe, and it will require attendees to provide proof of vaccination.

Bergur Finnbogason, EVE Online’s creative director, said in a statement: “Fanfest is finally back in our home country, and we are taking this opportunity to reunite with our community and celebrate EVE Online better than ever before. It has been almost two years since the end of the Invasion World Tour. Meeting in person after all this time will be a completely different and incredible experience. As vaccinations roll out here in Iceland and abroad, we look forward to seeing our community safely in one place again. At last, the gate is green!”

Eve Online has seen several new releases in 2021. The game launched on the Epic Games store in September and on Mac in October. It’s also launched new accessibility features with its September update.