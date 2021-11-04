Join gaming leaders online at GamesBeat Summit Next this upcoming November 9-10. Learn more about what comes next.

Nintendo’s revenues were down year-over-year, but that was almost exclusively due to a tough comparison to Animal Crossing: New Horizons’ historic launch in 2020. But the company’s foundation is the strength of its entire library. And to that end, the publisher has 14 games that have sold at least 1 million copies since April of 2021. That includes a handful of new releases alongside a list of perennial hits like Mario Kart 8 Deluxe.

Here are the 14 games and the number of copies they’ve sold since April:

The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD — 3.6 million

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe — 3.34 million

Animal Crossing: New Horizons — 2.22 million

New Pokémon Snap — 2.19 million

Ring Fit Adventure — 2.1 million

Mario Golf: Super Rush — 1.94 million

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate — 1.86 million

Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury — 1.86 million

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild — 1.85 million

Super Mario Party — 1.86 million

Pokémon Sword/Shield — 1.54 million

Miitopia — 1.37 million

Super Mario Odyssey — 1.12 million

New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe — 1.03 million

Miitopia, Mario Golf, New Pokémon Snap, and Skyward Sword HD are all new releases for Nintendo’s fiscal year. And while none of them are immediate blockbusters like Animal Crossing, they show that Nintendo is capable of churning out a steady cadence of solid financial hits.

Of course, what really sets Nintendo apart is the staying power of its software.

Webinar Three top investment pros open up about what it takes to get your video game funded. Watch On Demand

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe launched in 2017, and it is outselling most new releases on any console or PC. Nintendo also now has three games in the 25-million club. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe is nearing 40 million copies sold with 38.74 million. That makes it the best-selling Mario Kart ever as it passes Mario Kart Wii’s 37.38 million copies. Animal Crossing, meanwhile, is at 34.85 million and Super Smash Bros. Ultimate is at 25.71 million. By the end of this year, The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild — currently at 24.13 million — should also reach that quarter-million milestone.