Nintendo sold 8.3 million Switch hardware units in the past six months ended September 30, the Japanese company reported today.

For the six months ended September 30, Nintendo reported sales of $6.73 billion, up from $5.46 billion a year ago. Overall profit was $1.86 billion, up from $1.5 billion a year earlier.

Meanwhile, Nintendo cut its Switch sales forecast slightly for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2022. The new number will be 24 million Switch units sold, compared to the previous estimate of 25.5 million. The company blamed a global chip shortage.

Nintendo has $17.68 billion in cash and short-term assets.

The new Switch OLED model is giving the platform a bump in sales, but it’s not really clear how much yet as it started selling after the September 30 report end date.

Nintendo Switch units are closing in the big 100 million number, as Switch sales have now topped 92.87 million sold to date, with 681 million software copies sold. That compares to the pathetic Wii U that sold 13.56 million hardware units sold and 103.42 million software copies.

Nintendo also said that Mario Kart 8 Deluxe continues to be the top-selling Switch title of all time with 38.74 million copies sold. Animal Crossing: New Horizons is No. 2 with 34.85 million sold, and Super Smash Bros. Ultimate is now at 25.71 million. The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild is at 24.13 million sold.