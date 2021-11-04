Join gaming leaders online at GamesBeat Summit Next this upcoming November 9-10. Learn more about what comes next.

Zynga today announced the launch of FarmVille 3, the most recent iteration of its casual game series. The game is now available on iOS and Android.

The developer has been teasing FarmVille 3 for a few weeks, having released a sneak peek in September. The game includes new animal husbandry mechanics, meaning there are baby animals in the mix.

Marie, a farmhand introduced in FarmVille 2, will return. Zynga says she will be joined “by a fresh cast of farmhands with diverse backgrounds and skills who will assist players with new elements in the game, including new customizable farms and animal husbandry.”

Other than animal breeding and new farmhand characters, FarmVille 3 includes controllable weather patterns, a customizable farm including farmhand outfits, and a social co-op feature for exchanging goods.

It’s been 12 years since the launch of the original FarmVille, which was downloaded over 700 million times, according to Zynga. Bernard Kim, Zynga’s president of publishing, said in a statement, “We warmly invite a new generation of players to meet the delightful new FarmVille characters and lovable animals who thrive in a gorgeous countryside filled with heart and humor.”