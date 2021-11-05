Join gaming leaders online at GamesBeat Summit Next this upcoming November 9-10. Learn more about what comes next.

Annapurna today announced Nathan Gary, co-founder of Annapurna Interactive, would become the company’s president. Gary will oversee all of the company’s film, TV, game, and theater divisions.

Gary will also join Annapurna’s board with founder and CEO Megan Ellison, CCO Sue Naegle, and president of legal and business affairs Chris Corabi. His former position as head of the interactive division will be filled by Deborah Mars and Nathan Vella, the latter having been hired last year.

Ellison said in a statement: “Nathan has helped build Annapurna Interactive from the ground up, showing impressive leadership as well as the innate ability to identify and foster creative voices. I respect and appreciate Nathan’s vision, instincts and acumen and can’t think of a better person to help lead Annapurna as we continue to thrive in film, television, theatre and interactive.”

Gary added: ““I’m very proud of what we have accomplished with Annapurna Interactive in a short amount of time, and much of that was built on the shared values and goals that Megan built Annapurna on. I am very excited to collaborate with Megan and the giant talent across the company, to bring people incredible stories and entertainment, from the best creatives in the world.”