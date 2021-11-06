According to a new report by Cyara, despite the disparity in perceived digital transformation success, 94% of respondents overall believe digital transformation will have a positive impact on customer experience, yet only 7% of respondents say they have sufficient resources and budgets to meet implementation deadlines.

Furthermore, IT decision-makers believe they are 4.71 months behind where they should be on digital transformation implementation, whereas business decision-makers put that estimate at 5.34. Moving into 2022, companies must lean into digital transformation strategies that will allow them to automate what they can and better utilize their current staff.

Wherever companies may happen to be on their digital transformation journey, they must ultimately remember that customers will measure satisfaction based on the consistent and modernized buying experience that digital transformation makes possible. The survey findings suggest that wider adoption of key performance indicators (KPIs) that focus on customer experience could be a point of consensus for decision-makers struggling to align internally on measures of success.

Also, when analyzing regional variations in the focus of digital transformation initiatives — especially the top three priorities of cloud, automation, and big data/real time analytics — it’s important to remember these initiatives are not mutually exclusive, but rather interrelated steps along a larger maturity curve for companies.

Against this backdrop, companies are likely unaware they are actually on a larger digital transformation journey that involves multiple digital transformation initiatives over time. The maturity curve can include initial or ongoing cloud migration from on-premises systems; adoption of software-as-a-service (SaaS), infrastructure-as-a-service (IaaS), and related applications for efficient cloud operations and governance; and more advanced cloud-based applications for AI, automation, and big data analytics. As this report demonstrates, organizations wishing to ensure leaders have an accurate understanding of digital transformation timelines and trajectories must optimize their alignment internally on baseline capabilities, budgets, resources, and strategy.

Cyara commissioned Sapio Research to perform the independent digital transformation survey. Respondents overall were split evenly (500 each) between business decision-makers and IT business decision-makers polled by the survey in four countries — 400 from the United States, 300 from Australia, and 300 from the United Kingdom and Ireland. Respondents worked at companies with a workforce of at least 1,000.

