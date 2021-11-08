Mario, Luigi, Bowser, Kirby, Princess Zelda, Mega Man, Yoshi, King Hippo. If these games have your fingers twitching, wanting to grab a controller or a joystick, the chances are you are a child of the 80s and were one of the tens of millions to enjoy the world of 8-bit gaming systems. And now everything old is new again, and you can relive some of your favorite childhood moments.

There is absolutely no way that you can compare the graphics, the sound, and most importantly, the gameplay of some of the original games to the games of today. From online gaming to virtual reality, the modern era of video games is a fully immersive experience, but back in the early 1980s when the first 8-bit console was released, it was new, it was exciting, and it was on Christmas and birthday wish lists across the country.

And now there is a resurgence in its popularity in large part due to nostalgia. Despite the simple graphics, old-fashioned skill is required to beat some of these games. There’s a certain satisfaction that comes from beating a game that doesn’t offer you unlimited restarts when you don’t complete your mission in the allotted time, or have to rely on your own craftiness to complete a particularly difficult task. (But don’t worry. We found a YouTube channel that will help you beat those hard 8-bit games.)

If we now have you reminiscing of your late nights of saving princesses, evading giant gorillas, or fighting to save magical lands, you’re in luck. This Mini Game Entertainment System features over 620 classic-style 8-bit games that are sure to satisfy your wanderlust down memory lane, and perhaps even have you playing some you never heard of. Complete with a couple of hard-wired joysticks, you can call up a buddy or two and finally settle the score. As part of our pre-Black Friday promotion, this bundle of entertainment can be yours for only $30.60 with code SAVE15NOV. That’s less than the cost of a single new 8-bit game 40 years ago!

