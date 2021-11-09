Join gaming leaders online at GamesBeat Summit Next this upcoming November 9-10. Learn more about what comes next.

2K announced today it has acquired Platygobian, better known by its trade name Elite3D, a Valencia-based studio specializing in 2D and 3D artwork. 2K also acquired Turia Games, also based in Valencia, which is co-owned by the founders of Elite3D.

The team at Elite3D will rebrand into two separate divisions. They will form a second office of the developer 31st Union (formerly 2K Silicon Valley) and will assist in the development of that studio’s as-yet-untitled new game. They will also form a new 2K Publishing location to assist the Global Services division.

According to 2K, the team at 31st Union will function as one unit across both offices (the company’s current office is in San Mateo). Michael Condrey, president of 31st Union, said in a statement, “31st Union is built on a culture that champions inclusivity, talented individuals, and exceptional character. Diverse perspectives and experiences are a cornerstone to our growth as a team. Given our ambitions and the scope of our game, welcoming aboard an incredible team like Elite3d was an unbelievable opportunity.”

The Elite3D employees who don’t join 31st Union will help form the 2K Global Services office. According to 2K: “They will join 2K’s internal team responsible for animation, art, motion capture, project management, game technology, talent casting, user research, visual effects, and more.” This new office will be based in Elite3D’s hometown of Valencia.

David Ismailer, 2K’s president, said in a statement, “Elite3d has made a significant impact on our industry by helping many developers and publishers bring their games to life through best-in-class passion and creativity …. We look forward to seeing our new colleagues contribute to the progress made to date by 31st Union and play a key role in the growth and development of Global Services for our current and future games.”

2K did not disclose the acquisition price of the company, but 31st Union and Global Services are both hiring for new employees in Valencia and elsewhere.