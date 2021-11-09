Speed, ease of workflow, and democratization of technology and business data are what IT is all about in 2021.

Airtable, a low-code provider of a lightweight way to help line-of-business employees manage and present business data, today announced the launch of Interface Designer. Airtable calls it the “first complete, visual application builder” for enterprises, though companies such as Appian, Quickbase, and Boomi might disagree.

Interface Designer is equipped with new features that expand current Airtable capabilities used by enterprise customers, which the company claims include 80% of the Fortune 100.

The versatile Airtable gives end users the ability to create and share their own workflows — while connecting with relational databases formerly commandeered by power users only — for everything from managing an editorial calendar to planning a major event. The platform helps create flexible checklists, organize collections or ideas, and manage customers or contacts. It also offers a variety of templates ranging from home improvement to store inventory, enabling users to build custom applications without any prior coding experience.

Revealed November 9, Interface Designer features include a drag-and-drop tool that makes it easy to design a fully interactive front-end experience on any workflow built in Airtable (no dev skills are required) instead of hiring a developer or waiting to get on an IT department’s roadmap. It also has the ability to build custom interactive interfaces that present the most relevant parts of a workflow to the right people at the right time, so people can see the information they need (and none that they don’t), and know exactly where work stands and what’s needed from them. Significant updates to key features are also planned for large companies to utilize to scale with Airtable, including expanded security controls and new integrations with Zendesk, GitHub, and Google Drive.

More details can be found in this blog post.

The company was founded by Andrew Ofstad, Emmett Nicholas, and Howie Liu in 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.