If you have ever forgotten to renew your web hosting package, you’ll know that sinking feeling when you type your address into the URL bar and that message comes flashing across your screen. “This account has been suspended.” If only you had had the foresight to go with a company that offered you a lifetime subscription to web hosting.

Obviously, once your website is not visible to you, it’s not visible to anyone, and it becomes unavailable to search engines. This automatically results in low rankings. And even though your web host will often give you time to pay and reactivate your site, if your potential clients or any other visitors land on your site and see the expiration message, it does not bode well for your reputation. If your website has not been backed up, there is the very serious potential of losing all the content and data. Ultimately you are also at the risk of losing your domain name, especially if your domain name and hosting service are provided by the same company. So while you may have the trendiest website, with top-notch SEO, cool links, and fantastic graphics, if it’s fallen to the wayside, none of that really matters.

Why not alleviate yourself of all these potential issues, and give iBrave Cloud Web Hosting a try? Not only does it offer unlimited web hosting for unlimited websites for life, but you will also receive access to 1-click install for WordPress, Magento, Joomla, and over 80 more popular software and web apps. In addition, you get a free website builder, free antivirus and antispam protection, free daily backups, and so much more.

iBrave already prides itself on offering all this for one of the lowest prices you’ll ever see, but during our pre-Black Friday promotion, we are going to give you an additional 15 percent off. For only $127.49 (regularly valued at almost $6,000) you will get not one, but two lifetime subscriptions to unbeatable load-balanced unlimited cloud hosting.

