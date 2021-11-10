It probably comes as no surprise that cyberattacks are on the rise. The pandemic has been the impetus for more people working at home, exposing them and their businesses to a highly elevated risk, particularly in the form of ransomware attacks. COVID-19 aside, the sheer number of users online increases steadily on a daily basis. It’s simple math there. More humans online translates into more crime. It’s more important than ever for you and your organization to take control of your security and privacy. This course in NIST Cybersecurity & Risk Management Frameworks is a good first step.

NIST is a non-regulatory federal agency within the U.S. Department of Commerce whose mission is to promote U.S. innovation and industrial competitiveness by advancing measurement science, standards, and technology in ways that enhance economic security and improve our quality of life. To address the rise of cyberattacks, the agency has created a framework to establish a process that securely and efficiently integrates security, privacy, and cyber supply chain management activities.

With a NIST certification in hand, you can open yourself up to exciting (and lucrative) opportunities in the cybersecurity field. According to Cybersecurity Ventures, there will be 3.5 million unfilled cybersecurity positions in 2021, up from 1 million in 2014, with some of the top positions paying well into the six figures. By enrolling in this course you will gain a solid understanding of the Risk Management Framework process that will bring value to a range of cybersecurity positions.

Highly rated and taught by iCollege, a trusted e-Learning platform used by many leading organizations in the tech industry to train their employees, this course in NIST Cybersecurity & Risk Management Frameworks features 57 lectures and 21 hours of content. During our pre-Black Friday sale, you can gain lifetime access for an additional 15 percent off the already discounted price. Originally valued at almost $300, you can kick start your new career for only $33.15 with promo code SAVE15NOV.

