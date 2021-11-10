BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–November 10, 2021–

CyberSaint, the developer of the leading platform delivering cyber risk automation, today announced it has been recognized as an Honorable Mention in the 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for IT Risk Management.

“The CyberStrong platform seamlessly integrates, standardizes, and centralizes all cybersecurity and IT risk and compliance functions with a powerfully automated approach,” said Jerry Layden, CEO of CyberSaint. “Digitally transforming these manual, siloed processes creates resilience from assessment to Boardroom, empowering CISOs of the largest companies in the world to value our platform and help us continue to innovate.”

Gartner has named CyberSaint in the 2019 Gartner Competitive Landscape: Integrated Risk Management (IRM) report and in the 2020 Gartner Cool Vendors ™ in Cyber and IT Risk Management report. CyberSaint has won numerous awards including the 2021 CRN Emerging Vendor and 2021 Cyber Defense Magazine Global InfoSec Awards for both IRM and Cyber Risk Management. This announcement also comes on the heels of the company having been included in three unique Gartner Hype Cycle ™ reports: 2021 Hype Cycle for Cyber & IT Risk Management, the 2021 Hype Cycle for Security Operations, and the 2021 Hype Cycle for Compliance & Legal Management, announced earlier this year.

“We’re thrilled that Gartner has listed us as an honorable mention in this report. We consider it incredibly rewarding to be recognized. This news further fuels our dedication to help organizations manage cybersecurity as a true business function,” said Alison Furneaux, Vice President of Marketing at CyberSaint.

“As customers leverage CyberStrong to standardize on frameworks and standards, implement risk quantification, and communicate their real-time cybersecurity posture and performance, they are finally able to centralize, standardize, and automate while mitigating even the most unprecedented risks,” said Padraic O’Reilly, Co-Founder and Chief Product Officer at CyberSaint. “We see this leading to faster, more informed decision-making at the executive level and millions in cost-savings. We are excited to continue to innovate along our cutting-edge customer base.”

About CyberSaint

CyberSaint’s mission is to empower today’s organizations to build a cybersecurity program that is as clear, actionable, and measurable as any other business function. CyberSaint’s CyberStrong platform empowers teams, CISOs, and Boards to measure, mitigate, and communicate risk with agility and alignment.

