The best Nintendo podcast in galaxy is back to discuss the publisher’s latest financial report. Nintendo Switch is well on its way to surpassing the Wii console as Nintendo’s best-selling home system ever. The company also announced plans to invest $1 billion in making new products, and the universe’s last Nintendogs try to parse out what that money will go to. Nintendog and GamesBeat reviews editor Mike Minotti is hoping for a new F-Zero while fellow Nintendog and GamesBeat editor Jeff Grubb thinks it may go toward speeding up the release of Mario and Zelda games. Tune in and listen for yourself as the crew also talks about their favorite third-party games on a Nintendo device.