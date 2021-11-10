Join gaming leaders online at GamesBeat Summit Next this upcoming November 9-10. Learn more about what comes next.
The best Nintendo podcast in galaxy is back to discuss the publisher’s latest financial report. Nintendo Switch is well on its way to surpassing the Wii console as Nintendo’s best-selling home system ever. The company also announced plans to invest $1 billion in making new products, and the universe’s last Nintendogs try to parse out what that money will go to. Nintendog and GamesBeat reviews editor Mike Minotti is hoping for a new F-Zero while fellow Nintendog and GamesBeat editor Jeff Grubb thinks it may go toward speeding up the release of Mario and Zelda games. Tune in and listen for yourself as the crew also talks about their favorite third-party games on a Nintendo device.
- Join the podcast’s Discord server
- Jeff Grubb’s Twitter
- Mike Minotti’s Twitter
- Watch live Tuesday mornings on YouTube (subscribe and ring the bell)
- Subscribe to the RSS
- Listen on Anchor.fm
- Listen on Apple Podcasts or iTunes
- Spotify
GamesBeatGamesBeat's creed when covering the game industry is "where passion meets business." What does this mean? We want to tell you how the news matters to you -- not just as a decision-maker at a game studio, but also as a fan of games. Whether you read our articles, listen to our podcasts, or watch our videos, GamesBeat will help you learn about the industry and enjoy engaging with it. How will you do that? Membership includes access to:
- Newsletters, such as DeanBeat
- The wonderful, educational, and fun speakers at our events
- Networking opportunities
- Special members-only interviews, chats, and "open office" events with GamesBeat staff
- Chatting with community members, GamesBeat staff, and other guests in our Discord
- And maybe even a fun prize or two
- Introductions to like-minded parties