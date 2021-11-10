Join gaming leaders online at GamesBeat Summit Next this upcoming November 9-10. Learn more about what comes next.
Sandbox VR announced today it has raised $37 million in a new round of fundraising and that it intends to use that investment to expand globally.
This round of fundraising was led by A12z, with participation from Alibaba and Craft. The company has raised $119 million in total, and it currently employs around 200 people.
Andrew Chen, a general partner at A12z and board member of Sandbox, said in a statement, “With this new capital, Sandbox VR can continue building amazing experiences, growing their footprint, and moving the entire VR industry forward.”
Sandbox VR offers multiple VR entertainment locations, which combines VR headsets with full-body motion capture to offer users an experience they’re not likely to experience elsewhere. Due to its uniquely social aspect, the company was hit hard by the pandemic, though it has since bounced back.
Webinar
Three top investment pros open up about what it takes to get your video game funded.
It recently launched three new locations in Austin, TX, Las Vegas, NV and Shanghai, China. Ten further locations are in the planning stages, and this round of fundraising is intended to fund at least four of those locations. The planned new locations include Minneapolis, London, Dallas, Emeryville, Kirkland, San Ramon, and Cincinnati.
Steve Zhao, Sandbox’s CEO and founder, said in a statement, “We are excited to use the latest round of funding for content development, cutting edge technology and accelerated growth. With more stores on the way, we’ll be ramping up our internal studios as well as developing our SDK to open up publishing in the near future. As we continue to innovate in the VR industry, we’ll move towards the virtualization of our physical spaces. One day, it’ll be like stepping into a portal where players can embody their persistent virtual avatars.”
GamesBeatGamesBeat's creed when covering the game industry is "where passion meets business." What does this mean? We want to tell you how the news matters to you -- not just as a decision-maker at a game studio, but also as a fan of games. Whether you read our articles, listen to our podcasts, or watch our videos, GamesBeat will help you learn about the industry and enjoy engaging with it. How will you do that? Membership includes access to:
- Newsletters, such as DeanBeat
- The wonderful, educational, and fun speakers at our events
- Networking opportunities
- Special members-only interviews, chats, and "open office" events with GamesBeat staff
- Chatting with community members, GamesBeat staff, and other guests in our Discord
- And maybe even a fun prize or two
- Introductions to like-minded parties