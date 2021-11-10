Join gaming leaders online at GamesBeat Summit Next this upcoming November 9-10. Learn more about what comes next.

I will not get to play on my Steam Deck this Christmas. That is the key thing I’m taking away from Valve’s announcement today that it is delaying its handheld gaming computer to February 2022. The company originally planned to launch the highly anticipated device in December, but it now says that supply-chain obstacles disrupted those plans.

“We’re sorry about this—we did our best to work around the global supply chain issues, but due to material shortages, components aren’t reaching our manufacturing facilities in time for us to meet our initial launch dates,” reads the announcement. “Based on our updated build estimates, Steam Deck will start shipping to customers February 2022. This will be the new start date of the reservation queue — all reservation holders keep their place in line but dates will shift back accordingly.”

If you made a preorder for the Steam Deck, you should see the new date reflected in your account at some point today.

The Steam Deck is an extremely powerful handheld gaming platform that already sold out its initial projections. Many customers were not expecting to get the device until Q3 or Q4 of 2022. Now, those fans may have to wait even longer.

But this will likely not diminish the excitement around the Steam Deck. Players are excited for a dedicated solution for playing Steam games on the go, and Valve is putting a lot of work into both its hardware and software to ensure that is a good experience.