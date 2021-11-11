Join gaming leaders online at GamesBeat Summit Next this upcoming November 9-10. Learn more about what comes next.

Be cool, everybody, because 1 vs. 100 may soon make a comeback. The company’s AltSpaceVR team is working on the project with full support from the Xbox games division.

The original 1 vs. 100 was a television game show that aired on NBC beginning in 2006. But around the same time, Microsoft launched an interactive version for Xbox Live players. The game would pick players from the audience to fill in the role of 1 and the 100. These two sides would then fight against one another during a trivia battle. Now, Microsoft is aiming to bring that back.

AltSpaceVR most recently made headlines for its Mesh project that creates a micro-sized metaverse in Microsoft Teams. The plans is to take similar avatars from that product and use them to build a new version of 1 vs. 100.

The project comes from the same team that created the VR support for Microsoft Flight Simulator. And while Microsoft still has no plans to create its own Xbox VR headset or anything along those lines, it is still embracing AllSpaceVR’s efforts.

Xbox executives are excited about 1 vs. 100 and want to loop it back into Xbox Live.

This is something that Xbox boss Phil Spencer teased back in 2020.

“Maybe we should even be building our own trivia game, like from our past, that allows people to play a trivia game more often, maybe that could happen,” Spencer said during a FanFest event last October.

It seems like those plans are coming together and could turn into something real soon.

While 1 vs. 100 will likely return as an Xbox product, it could likely role out as a cloud product that is also accessible through mobile devices and PC.