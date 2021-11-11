Join gaming leaders online at GamesBeat Summit Next this upcoming November 9-10. Learn more about what comes next.

Ubisoft is losing another key senior producer. This time it is Dan Hay, who is one of the driving forces behind the Far Cry series. GamesBeat learned about the departure and Ubisoft confirmed that Hay will be exiting the company tomorrow, November 12.

Here is a statement from an Ubisoft spokesperson:

“After more than 10 years at Ubisoft, Dan Hay has announced that he will be pursuing a new chapter in his professional life and he will be leaving on November 12. Dan has been the Executive Director of Far Cry and has developed an incredible multi-disciplined team to produce what has become one of the most popular games in Ubisoft’s history. While Dan has not announced where his path is taking him, we are confident that it will offer him the new challenges and experiences he seeks and deserves. We thank Dan for his many contributions over the years and wish him all the best for the future. In the interim, the brand team will be led by Sandra Warren in Montreal as well as a highly capable team of producers and directors, in addition to continuing its collaborations with a number of other studios around the world.”

Hay has overseen the primary Far Cry team for the last half decade. Up until this departure, he was working on the next entry in the series, which Ubisoft intends to launch as its live-service Far Cry similar to the upcoming Assassin’s Creed Infinity.

While Hay has not announced what he is doing next, investment in Montreal development talent is red hot right now. And it’s likely that he has his choice of joining any team or even starting up his own studio.