Mobile games developer and publisher Hadi has raised $5.2 million dollars in seed funding to build casual mobile games.

The Istanbul, Turkey-based company is one of many mobile game companies to get off the ground. Hadi was cofounded by CEO Mark Muller, a former Creative Director at Gram Games.

The rest of the team consists of other former Gram employees: Burak Kilic (CTO), Musa Ozey (Game Developer), Guray Emen (Art Lead), and Yavuz Onat (Marketing & Analytics).

Griffin Gaming Partners (investors in Discord, AppLovin, Skillz, Tactile Games, Forte, Spyke) led the round and included prominent angel investors such as Akin Babayigit (co-founder at Tripledot, investor in Dream Games and Spyke). Hadi is delighted to partner with this distinguished list of experienced investors and entrepreneurs who share its passion for the future of the casual mobile games market.

Hadi’s vision is to drive innovation in full-scale casual mobile titles through the team’s previous learnings in hypercasual game development and publishing. CEO Muller said, “Having seen the industry grow over the last decade, especially in Turkey, we are excited to contribute to the growth and evolution of mobile gaming. The relationships and experience our benefactors bring are just as valuable to us as any financial bottom line.”

Phil Sanderson, managing director of Griffin Gaming Partners, is joining Hadi’s Board and added, “Turkey is a key geographic focus for Griffin, and the Hadi team has ideal experience and drive in the mobile gaming market to succeed.”

The fully remote company is currently working on several unannounced titles as well as filling multiple key roles in their growing organization.