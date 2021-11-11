Join gaming leaders online at GamesBeat Summit Next this upcoming November 9-10. Learn more about what comes next.
Nintendo today announced that Twitch now has an official app to download on the Switch from the eShop.
The new Twitch app has all of the basics that stream viewers will need — browse, search, favorite channels. You can log into your account via a QR code or a special link.
The app is a bit fragmented, as you won’t be able to see or interact with a channel’s chat — though you can access it on your phone via a QR code. You also cannot stream to your own channel from the Switch. It’s strictly for watching.
Twitch joins a growing number of entertainment apps on the Switch, including Hulu and YouTube. There’s still a dearth of streaming services on the app with the exception of Hulu — no Netflix, no Disney+. Nintendo consoles previously had Netflix apps, though Nintendo ended support for the app on the Wii U and 3Ds in January.
GamesBeatGamesBeat's creed when covering the game industry is "where passion meets business." What does this mean? We want to tell you how the news matters to you -- not just as a decision-maker at a game studio, but also as a fan of games. Whether you read our articles, listen to our podcasts, or watch our videos, GamesBeat will help you learn about the industry and enjoy engaging with it. How will you do that? Membership includes access to:
- Newsletters, such as DeanBeat
- The wonderful, educational, and fun speakers at our events
- Networking opportunities
- Special members-only interviews, chats, and "open office" events with GamesBeat staff
- Chatting with community members, GamesBeat staff, and other guests in our Discord
- And maybe even a fun prize or two
- Introductions to like-minded parties