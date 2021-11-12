While Black Friday sales offer discounts on practically everything, the focus is often on electronics and all things techie. Why not get a jump on it all with the extra savings offered during our pre-Black Friday promotion? Here are five great deals that are going to appeal to all the techies (or the techie wannabes). Take advantage of one (or more) of these offers now and get an additional 15% off our already discounted prices with code SAVE15NOV, then sock it away for Christmas (or use it now if you really can’t wait)!

Arduino is a coding platform that allows anyone to build and program all kinds of devices. Not only is it easy to learn but you can start building some pretty awesome projects almost right away (like constructing a robot or creating an alarm system), while beefing up on your electronics knowledge. It’s a great stepping stone into the world of coding, and that could lead you into a whole new career. Get this The Ultimate Arduino Coding Power Course Bundle today for $33.99 with code SAVE15NOV (reg. $2,600).

Anyone considering a career in IT security needs to take this course. And why wouldn’t you? Opportunities are growing every day, and the compensation is healthy. This bundle offers the core knowledge required of any cybersecurity role, which could provide a springboard to jobs in the field. It includes four courses, each focusing on various aspects of CompTIA CASP, PenTest, CySA, and Security. Sign up for The 2021 CompTIA Security Infrastructure Expert Bundle today for only $25.50 with code SAVE15NOV (reg. $1,180).

You may not be able to train your drone to perform flips, rolls, and loops … yet, but with this 4K Dual-Camera Pro GPS Drone you will start capturing some amazing video footage and photographic images. This remote quadcopter features a 3-axis gimbal for stable shots, plus a HD camera, and a 2.4G motor. Easy to use, with GPS capability and one key takeoff and landing, you’ll soon be taking aerial shots like a pro. Add this 4K Dual-Camera Pro GPS Drone to your cart for only $59.45 with code SAVE15NOV (reg. $69.95).

While there are probably a lot of issues that consumers would love to see fixed in the Apple World, this handy app is not going to be particularly useful in solving them. What it will be extremely helpful in doing, however, is repairing your various iOS, iPadOS, tvOS, and iTunes issues in minutes, and bring your Apple devices back to normal without data loss. iGeekBlog.com praised this device by stating, “AnyFix indeed has a fix for multiple [Apple device] issues. What’s great is that solutions are just a few clicks away.” Receive a lifetime subscription to AnyFix for only $33.99 with code SAVE15NOV (reg. $129).

Wireless charging has changed a lot over the last decade, but as with most technology, the kinks have been ironed out and now it’s more convenient than ever. This stylish OMNIA M3 allows you to simultaneously charge your iPhone (including the latest 12 and 13 versions) along with your AirPods and Apple Watch. Alternatively, its modular design allows you to charge your devices individually. Featuring 15W of charging power, it supports MagSafe devices and the discreet wire organizer keeps your dock looking tidy and stylish. Power up with this OMNIA M3 Magnetic 3-in-1 Wireless Charging Station for only $67.96 with code SAVE15NOV (reg. $79.95).

VentureBeat Deals is a partnership between VentureBeat and StackCommerce. This post does not constitute editorial endorsement. If you have any questions about the products you see here or previous purchases, please contact StackCommerce support here. Prices subject to change.