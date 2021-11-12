Join gaming leaders online at GamesBeat Summit Next this upcoming November 9-10. Learn more about what comes next.

Ubisoft today announced a release date for its upcoming shooter, Rainbow Six Extraction. After the publisher delayed the survival adventure out of its original September release window, the company has now set it to launch January 20.

Extraction is a cooperative based PvE title that casts players as familiar characters from previous Rainbow titles in a battle against an invasive alien force. Preorders for the standard edition of the game are currently open, and users will receive access to the game’s 12 maps and 18 operators. Each of the latter will have their own progression system.

Ubisoft originally delayed Extraction alongside Riders Republic earlier this year. At the time, the company did not give a reason for the delay, though delays in the age of the pandemic are not exactly uncommon. Extraction (or Quarantine, as it was originally — and unfortunately — titled) originally debuted in 2019 and was then delayed from its projected 2020 launch date following the tepid response to Ghost Recon Breakpoint.

In addition to the game itself, Extraction will launch with a Buddy Pass. This is basically a free pass for players to invite two friends to play the game with them for free for up to 14 days. The Buddy Pass is available on PlayStation, Xbox, Epic Game Store on PC, and Ubisoft Connect on PC.