Orthogon Therapeutics LLC, a drug development company focused on designing innovative antivirals and anti-infective therapeutics, announced that it has appointed Dr. Marie Lindner as an independent director to its board of directors.

Dr. Lindner brings broad expertise in venture capital, clinical development, and strategic Pharma partnerships. She was previously the Global Program Head for the Strategic Partnerships team at Novartis. Additionally, Dr. Lindner was formerly a venture partner at BioAdvance investment fund (Radnor, PA) serving on the boards of 8 companies. She also led the search and evaluation efforts at Shire Pharmaceuticals to expand its gastrointestinal (GI) portfolio. Dr. Lindner is currently an independent board director at Giiant Pharma (Montreal, Canada), BioCurate (Melbourne, Australia), and member of the scientific advisory board to FutuRx (Ness Ziona, Israel).

“Marie brings a wealth of expertise to our board and will be an incredible resource as we advance our pipeline of novel, differentiated therapeutics,” said Orthogon CEO Dr. Ali H. Munawar. “She has first-hand experience launching and investing in life sciences start-ups, as well as driving strategic partnerships. Her combined background in business and clinical development will propel us through the next stage of our growth,” he added.

“I am inspired by Orthogon’s innovative approaches to discovering and developing novel, safe and efficacious antivirals, and anti-infectives in areas of need,” said Dr. Lindner. The newest member of the Orthogon board of directors had previously collaborated with the Company’s CEO. “I look forward to working alongside Ali once again as I did with his last successful venture at Novira Therapeutics,” she added.

Prior to a BioPharma career that spanned over 30 years, Dr. Marie Lindner was board certified in internal medicine and clinical nutrition. Her extensive background in biotech and with global pharmaceutical firms sets to strengthen the Orthogon board of directors.

About Orthogon Therapeutics

Orthogon Therapeutics is a privately held drug discovery and development company developing a portfolio of infectious disease assets, including antiviral therapeutics. The Company’s lead program is a first-in-class, orally administrable small molecule inhibitor of BK virus replication, a common virus that affects transplant patients. The Company has secured over $12.5M in investment to date and has additional discovery programs including a treatment for antibiotic resistant bacterial infections.

