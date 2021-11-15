We send them. We receive them. We love them. We hate them. In 2021, there were 4.03 billion email users worldwide, and according to Statista, that number is set to grow as high as 4.6 billion by 2025. No platform even comes close to the potential reach of email. And in amongst all those emails, there are some that we deem important enough to keep and need to ensure that we can access them when needed. That’s where Mail Backup X comes into play.

It’s reported that the average office worker receives 121 emails per day. Certainly, there is a fair share of spam, unwanted marketing campaigns, cute pet videos, and some emails that just go totally unread. But the fact remains that email is still the most popular and efficient way to communicate during the workday, and the messages often contain critical information that is best kept on record.

Of course, we often don’t know we need the information until we need it, but if you had the foresight to back up your email, then finding what you’re looking for will be a snap. With Mail Backup X you can secure, restore, search, and view all your email accounts from within one app. Encoded with military-grade AES 256-bit encryption to ensure security and privacy, it supports all the major mail clients and servers. You will be able to quickly search and view your emails from the archives and restore what you need directly to your choice of server account.

Trusted by over 42,000 business and home users, and rated a perfect 5 out of 5 on CNET, this app can truly be a lifesaver. Lifetime access to Mail Backup X can be yours during our Pre-Black Friday sale for 30 percent off our already discounted price of $49.99. Regularly priced at $179, get this doorbuster for the next few days only for $34.99 with code APPS30.

VentureBeat Deals is a partnership between VentureBeat and StackCommerce. This post does not constitute editorial endorsement. If you have any questions about the products you see here or previous purchases, please contact StackCommerce support here. Prices subject to change.