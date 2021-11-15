Join gaming leaders online at GamesBeat Summit Next this upcoming November 9-10. Learn more about what comes next.

Microsoft announced the surprise launch of Halo Infinite‘s multiplayer during its Xbox 20th anniversary stream today. Technically, this is an open beta, but practically there’s no difference between that and an official release.

Halo Infinite is set to come out on December 8 for Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, and PC. The single-player campaign will still debut on that day. Unlike the campaign, the multiplayer component is free-to-play.

Today, November 15, marks the 20th anniversary of both the original Xbox and its premier launch title, Halo: Combat Evolved. The two brands have become interlinked, and it’s hard to imagine that Xbox would still be thriving if Halo wasn’t there to give it an early boost.

Infinite is the seventh main installment in the Halo series (yes, I’m counting Reach). The last entry, Halo 5: Guardians, came out in 2015.