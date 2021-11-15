Join gaming leaders online at GamesBeat Summit Next this upcoming November 9-10. Learn more about what comes next.
StreamElements today released its State of the Stream report for October. Thanks to insight from Rainmaker.gg, StreamElements’ analytics partner, we know that the month’s most-watched games include two esports titles that recently had major competitions.
According to Rainmaker, Twitch’s viewing hours went up in October, at 1.9 billion hours watched, though the peak for the year so far was still in May. Facebook Gaming’s hours are also still high, and the platform saw 61% year-over-year growth. The viewing hours for both dipped slightly in September from a very view-heavy August.
Dota 2 and League of Legends shot up the rankings of most-watched games, most likely because The International 10 and the final of the League of Legends World Championship were held in October. The views for the games increased 189% and 98%, respectively. New World, which managed to climb the rankings into the top 10 last month, has remained fairly high in the rankings.
As for the streamers themselves, StreamElements reports that Vtubers continue to become more popular as Ironmouse and Veibae have cracked the top ten most-watched female streamers. Amouranth continues to rank the highest in that category.
In the list of most-watched streamers, CSGO streamer Gaules just managed to edge out xQc, though the two had a huge lead over everyone else on the list. According to Rainmaker, German streamer xRohat moved up the rankings thanks to a marathon stream kept going by Twitch subscriptions.
