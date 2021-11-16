Join gaming leaders, alongside GamesBeat and Facebook Gaming, for their 2nd Annual GamesBeat & Facebook Gaming Summit | GamesBeat: Into the Metaverse 2 this upcoming January 25-27, 2022. Learn more about the event.

Bandai Namco announced Dragon Ball: The Breakers today, an asynchronous multiplayer game set in the world of the famous anime franchise. It is coming out in 2022 for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC

The Breakers has a team of seven players — which can include Dragon Ball mainstays Bulma and the shape-shifting Oolong — against a single villain, including popular series baddies like Cell, Buu, and Frieza.

It looks similar to Dead by Daylight, another asynchronous multiplayer game. It has players surviving against horror monsters and icons.

We’ve seen a lot of Dragon Ball games over the years, although they are usually fighting games or action RPGs. Bandai Namco is going for something different this time around. You can watch The Breakers’ debut trailer above.

