Mobile marketing firm YellowHead and Facebook/Meta have launched the Meta Startup Hub, which is providing a variety of help to Israeli startups.

Both companies will provide dedicated teams in Israel to help startups with digital marketing, talent recruitment, and training in addition to “day-to-day care” for startups at a hub in Tel Aviv.

New York and Israel-based YellowHead provides digital marketing services, such as providing analytics for creative advertising material for mobile game companies.

Meta’s extensive activities in Israel include a series of unique training programs designed to support Israeli startups and help them acquire the tools to accelerate sales and expand into new markets. Several new programs started in the last year, such as the E-Commerce School and the B2C Bootcamp, which train dozens of businesses every cycle and are a significant step in their growth process. The Meta Startup Hub marks an evolution of these programs, offering long-term support to growing businesses.

YellowHead and Meta have set up a dedicated team that will be focused on working with graduates of the training programs to provide them with close guidance on the development and implementation of digital marketing activities. The team will undergo professional training with managers from both YellowHead and Meta. After that, they which it will help startups build a marketing strategy and implement it on various social and digital channels.

Lee Spungin, vice president of strategic services at YellowHead, who is leading the collaboration, said in a statement: “We are delighted that we were chosen by Meta to lead this project with them. As a company that specializes in digital marketing and has worked for many years with Meta’s media platform, we are confident that we can help guide these start-ups and companies to incredible achievements.”

The joint initiative will provide dozens of businesses with end-to-end professional support that will continue the process that began in the training programs and help entrepreneurs meet their growth goals.

Nitzan Evron, Meta in Israel, said, in a statement, “We at Meta strive to support the new generation of groundbreaking start-ups. We have been cultivating and training hundreds of businesses for years, and now we are determined to take this support one step further by creating long-term support that addresses all their needs. We are excited about the collaboration with the innovative company yellowHEAD, and we see the partnership as further evidence of our commitment to the ecosystem in which we operate. Together we will ensure that the start-ups receive the best support and tools on their way to significant growth.”