Fortnite launched its first anime collaboration today, featuring the characters of Naruto: Shippuden. The patch featuring the characters recently went live, and all associated cosmetics are also available.

Naruto and Team 7 members Sasuke, Sakura, and Kakashi will join the battle royale. Epic is adding several pieces of Naruto-branded back bling and pickaxes, as well as variant outfits. The cosmetics also include a kurama glider, multiple jutsu emotes, and new loading screens.

In addition to the above, the game will also have a Naruto Creative Hub. According to Epic, players will be able to explore locations from the anime in the hub. Players can also visit the Hidden Leaf Village Adventure Map, where they can complete quests to unlock other areas.

The collaboration was confirmed last week, having been rumored for some time. Dataminers discovered the existence of most of the above-mentioned cosmetics as well as the Creative Hub.

The Hidden Leaf Village and Naruto Creative Hub will be available starting today. The Creative Hub will be available through November 23, while the Hidden Leaf village map will be available through November 29.