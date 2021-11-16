Join gaming leaders, alongside GamesBeat and Facebook Gaming, for their 2nd Annual GamesBeat & Facebook Gaming Summit | GamesBeat: Into the Metaverse 2 this upcoming January 25-27, 2022. Learn more about the event.

Riot Forge today announced it is launching its two first games and gave a preview of others that are currently in development. Both Ruined King: A League of Legends Story and Hextech Mayhem: A League of Legends Story are available today.

Riot Forge, a publishing label within Riot Games, will publish several games based on League of Legends developed by third-party studios. Riot launched the label in 2019, when it also announced several League spin-off titles. It finally revealed more about those spin-off titles in a special showcase today.

Ruined King, first announced in 2019, is a single-player turn-based RPG developed by Airship Syndicate, an indie studio in Austin, Texas. Several League characters will team up to stop a mysterious enemy, traveling from Bilgewater to the Shadow Isles. It launches today on current-gen consoles and various PC stores and will be available on PS5 and Xbox Series X/S soon.

Hextech Mayhem is a rhythm runner from Choice Provisions, the developers of the Bit.trip games. According to a description of the game from Riot Forge, players must “perform bomb-jumps and bomb-attacks to the beat of a toe-tapping soundtrack, to avoid obstacles, disarm enemies, and light fuses for satisfying and explosive chain reactions to achieve maximum mayhem.” In addition to Switch and PC stores, where it launched today, the game will soon debut on Netflix as well, joining the handful of games Netflix recently released on its mobile app.

In addition to the aforementioned titles, Riot also revealed some new details about its upcoming releases. These include Con/ergence: A League of Legends Story, Double Stallion’s 2D platformer with time mechanics. It’s due to launch sometime in 2022 on consoles and PC.

Song of Nunu: A League of Legends Story, from Tequila Works, got a gameplay featurette during the showcase. It’s an adventure game coming to consoles and PC, and it will follow Nunu and Willump as they search for the former’s mother. It’s also set to launch in 2022.

Riot also revealed some new details about an unnamed game that’s set in Demacia, which is currently in development.