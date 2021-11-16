Join gaming leaders, alongside GamesBeat and Facebook Gaming, for their 2nd Annual GamesBeat & Facebook Gaming Summit | GamesBeat: Into the Metaverse 2 this upcoming January 25-27, 2022. Learn more about the event.

The Game Awards today announced its list of nominees for the 2021 event. The show, which will go live on December 9 from the Microsoft Theater.

The Game of the Year nominees are:

Deathloop

It Takes Two

Metroid Dread

Resident Evil Village

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart

Psychonauts 2

Out of all the games with nominations, Deathloop leads with eight, including Game of the Year, Best Narrative, and Best Performance (Jason E. Kelley and Ozioma Akagha are nominated separately for their performances as main characters Colt and Julianna). Other games with multiple nominations include It Takes Two, Psychonauts 2, Returnal, and Life is Strange: True Colors.

The Innovation in Accessibility award, which debuted last year, returns along with the Games for Impact award. The Best Performance nominees are a fairly diverse bunch, with the performances of the aforementioned Kelly and Akagha, Erika Mori from True Colors, Giancarlo Esposito from Far Cry 6, Maggie Robertson from Village being honored.

The event is being held live for the first time since 2019, and the Game Awards Orchestra will return for a performance. According to a statement released by the Game Awards, the event will feature “the show’s biggest-ever world premiere slate.”

Fans can vote in all categories via the Game Awards website. They can also vote for “Best Esports Team” via the Game Awards’ Twitter DMs and Discord. View a complete list of the nominees as well as submit votes here.