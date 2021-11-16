Join gaming leaders, alongside GamesBeat and Facebook Gaming, for their 2nd Annual GamesBeat & Facebook Gaming Summit | GamesBeat: Into the Metaverse 2 this upcoming January 25-27, 2022. Learn more about the event.

November 15, 2021 (SAN FRANCISCO) – After the success of the first edition, GamesBeat and Facebook Gaming are bringing together thousands of industry leaders for the 2nd edition of this monumental virtual summit. This event comes at a pivotal time, as the gaming industry has seen tremendous growth during the last 18 months, and is eager for additional insight into growth opportunities beyond 2021.

Businesses within gaming saw unprecedented growth during 2020, and are still on track to surpass $200 billion revenue by 20231. Mobile gaming is expected to be the fastest growing segment of the industry in the coming years, poised to bring in $120 billion revenue in 20212.

With casual gaming surging, consumer mobile usage/consumption increasing, and a more mainstream and diverse audience than ever, this timely event will kick off 2022 exploring the major changes and trends impacting the industry, while also uncovering new growth and monetization opportunities and addressing challenges such as, changes in IDFA.

Dean Takahashi, Lead Writer at GamesBeat shared his excitement for the Summit and the platform it creates, allowing the industry to continue important conversations. He went on to say, “we look forward to bringing incredible thought leaders to lead these discussions, and are excited to work with Facebook Gaming for this second edition.”

Among Facebook Gaming executives including Rick Kelley, Vice President of Global Gaming Sales, and Peleg Israeli, Director of Global Gaming, Creative Shop @ Meta, the diverse speaker line-up will also include various C-level gaming thought leaders, such as Chris DeWolfe, CEO & Co-Founder of Jam City, Becky Ann Hughes, VP of Growth, Electronic Arts (EA), and Jans Abke, Co-Founder & CEO of LOTUM, who will weigh in on the biggest trends in mobile gaming and what matters most to game publishers.

GamesBeat Summit: Into The Metaverse 2 will help kickoff Day 2, shifting the focus to the metaverse. David Baszucki, CEO of Roblox, Manual Bronstein, Chief Product Officer of Roblox, Stanley Pierre-Louis, President & CEO of Entertainment Software Association, Matthew Ball, CEO of Epyllion, and Jace Hall, Founder & Chief Creative Officer of HiDef are just a few of the key speakers that will be joining us to dive deeper on this topic. Thanks to the support of both Facebook and VB Lab, this event will be free to those who have registered. This will be a fully virtual event, available online via VentureBeat’s best-in-class digital platform.

