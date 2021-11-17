Back in 1949, George Orwell wrote the dystopian novel 1984. It is from this book that the term “big brother is watching” came to be part of our vernacular. Fast forward to the new century, and there are often times when we feel like we really are being watched, or at least listened to. How else can those eerily coincidental pop-up ads appear on our screen? And the better question is, how can we stop them?

It is a little unnerving that, shortly after speaking with your friend about your travel plans, that all of a sudden you are receiving ads from airlines, hotels, and car rentals companies. Can our voices truly be “heard” through our devices? There is some debate as to whether or not our phones are actually listening to us. It could also be argued that we have done some preliminary research on that topic already, leaving a trail of cookies and search history in our wake. However those intrusive, annoying, and totally unwanted ads popped onto our screen, we would rather be able to continue our experience on the internet at peace, privately, and free from whoever or whatever is out there spying on us.

While there seem to be no hard and fast figures, it is estimated that the average person is exposed to between 6,000 and 10,000 ads per day. Granted that is from marketing in all its forms, but thanks to the internet, that figure has increased at least tenfold since the 1970s. With banners, pop-ups, and video ads overloading our senses, the time has come for us to say “enough!”

Keep in mind, not only are these internet ads irritating, they can also expose us to malware attacks and other nefarious activities. What we need is an app that will not only block those ads to make our web experience more enjoyable, but one that will hide our data to keep us safe, plus protect our kids online by restricting them from accessing inappropriate and adult content. AdGuard will fulfill all those needs and more.

Touted as one of the best ad blockers in 2021, and highly rated by G2, Capterra, and Trust Pilot, we are offering a lifetime subscription to AdGuard for 30 percent off an already discounted price for a few days only during our Pre-Black Friday sale. Normally valued at $59.00, you can purchase this advanced ad-blocking app for only $13.99 by using code APPS30 at checkout. That’s a small price to pay for your peace of mind.

VentureBeat Deals is a partnership between VentureBeat and StackCommerce. This post does not constitute editorial endorsement. If you have any questions about the products you see here or previous purchases, please contact StackCommerce support here. Prices subject to change.