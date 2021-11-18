Join gaming leaders, alongside GamesBeat and Facebook Gaming, for their 2nd Annual GamesBeat & Facebook Gaming Summit | GamesBeat: Into the Metaverse 2 this upcoming January 25-27, 2022. Learn more about the event.

Nike is opening its Nikeland immersive world experience on Roblox today.

The brands are rushing into Roblox, the user-generated content platform that grew its bookings 28% in the past quarter. Nike’s rival Vans recently did the same thing as it is also striving to capture the young audience on Roblox.

Lots of brands are making their pilgrimage to Roblox’s idea of the metaverse, the universe of virtual worlds that are all interconnected, like in novels such as Snow Crash and Ready Player One.

This custom world was inspired by Nike’s real-life headquarters, and it holds detailed arenas for the Roblox community to test their skills competing in various mini-games like tag, the floor is lava, and dodgeball with their friends.

Fans can also use the Nikeland tool kit to easily design their own mini-games from interactive sports materials.

Image Credit: Roblox

There are fun rewards like Blue Ribbons and Gold Medals for competing in yards, building a yard, exploring, and finding Easter eggs. Blue Ribbons are used to get building materials for yards, and Gold Medals unlock virtual products for avatars.

The land has a digital showroom to check out Nike gear too. Along with a host of other Nike apparel staples like ACG and Nike Tech Peck, you can experience global football in an official Roblox colorway of the Mercurial football boot.

Image Credit: Roblox

Or you can gear up in classics like the Air Force 1 and Nike Blazer and in new drops like the Air Force 1 Fontanka and the Air Max 2021.

Nike plans to bring the immersive world of Roblox and Nikeland to life at Nike’s NYC HOI with a special Snapchat lens. The lens allows people visiting the kids’ floor to see the space transformed into an augmented reality version of Nikeland, including its signature avatars, fun games to play, and Nikeland-inspired Easter eggs to find.