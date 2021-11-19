Join gaming leaders, alongside GamesBeat and Facebook Gaming, for their 2nd Annual GamesBeat & Facebook Gaming Summit | GamesBeat: Into the Metaverse 2 this upcoming January 25-27, 2022. Learn more about the event.

Virtual reality gaming firm ForeVR has unveiled its latest sports-like title, ForeVR Darts.

ForeVR Darts features the latest hand-tracking technology that works well with the game of darts and features all of the fun and creative elements that ForeVR has become known for with its previous sports title ForeVR Bowling.

CEO Marcus Segal said in an interview with GamesBeat that the hallmarks of ForeVR games are the social nature of the games, superior simulation, and accessibility of the gameplay. A total of four people can play at a time, just like in the ForeVR Bowling game. The game will be out on December 16.

“We’re really trying to ramp up and provide common social games,” said Segal. “So if you love playing with your friends, you can bowl and talk at the same time, or play darts too in this virtual world.”

He added, “What we love to create are games that people play in real life, translated into VR. We choose the games that people can play while they’re chatting. We can catch up with each other over darts, or play games for a date night.”

He said that the game gives players an arsenal of more than 50 uniquely weighted darts with custom effects and attributes. They have both classic designs as well as fantastical effects. You can even throw darts at your friends.

The game has multiple halls for darts, like a Las Vegas setting or a British pub, and it lets players socialize with each other in an immersive VR setting. Players can choose from thousands of songs on the YouTube-powered jukebox or stay tuned in to each hall’s curated playlist. Players can do gestures like fist bumps with other players.

Players can play solo or get competitive with Double Out (501, 301) in public multiplayer or keep it casual with 501, 301, 201, and 101 modes in Single Player, Pass-and-Play, or a private room with friends. Players can play it while sitting, standing, or with roomscale VR. And they can use Oculus controllers or hand tracking on the Oculus Quest and Oculus Quest 2.

The game costs $10, and it will be available in 22 languages. It took about seven months to build the game. The company has 32 employees and it has raised $8.5 million to date. Segal said he couldn’t say how many copies of the bowling game the company sold, but he said it took about 5.5 months of sales to recoup the investment.

Segal said the team is working on more games for the next year, with the bulk of them focused on accessible gaming.

“Overall, the investor community is focusing more on VR,” Segal said, particularly since players such as Facebook/Meta are doubling down on VR.