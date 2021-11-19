Join gaming leaders, alongside GamesBeat and Facebook Gaming, for their 2nd Annual GamesBeat & Facebook Gaming Summit | GamesBeat: Into the Metaverse 2 this upcoming January 25-27, 2022. Learn more about the event.

Rockstar Games today issued an official apology for the state of its recently released Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy — Definitive Edition. The publisher has promised to update the Trilogy to bring it up to standard. It’s also restoring the original versions of the games, so that players who don’t want the Definitive Edition can still play the classic versions.

Fans criticized Rockstar’s new Trilogy — which consists of remasters of Grand Theft Auto III, Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas, and Grand Theft Auto: Vice City — for its lackluster visuals, bugs, and just generally falling short of the originals. Reportedly, Rockstar pulled the PC version from online stores as it “unintentionally included” game files including unlicensed music and (allegedly, though it’s not been confirmed) files related to the infamous Hot Coffee minigame. Fans also criticized the company for its decision to remove the original games from digital stores, meaning that the only way to enjoy the classic titles was through the Definitive Edition.

The publisher today issued a statement on its website apologizing for the remaster’s “unexpected technical issues.” It added: “The updated versions of these classic games did not launch in a state that meets our own standards of quality, or the standards our fans have come to expect … . With each planned update, the games will reach the level of quality that they deserve to be.”

It’s also restoring the original games to its online store, and those who purchased the Definitive Edition on PC will receive the classic versions at no extra charge: “While one of the goals of the Definitive Editions was to allow players to enjoy these games on modern platforms for many years to come, we also understand that some of you would still like to have the previous classic versions available for purchase.”

The apology note also mentions that “members of the development teams [are] being harassed on social media” and urges fans to be respectful. The remaster was handled by Grove Street Games, formerly known as War Drum Studios. The CEO of the development team, Thomas Williamson, last week tweeted the somewhat sarcastic sentiment: “It’s so fun to see players out there really enjoying what we’ve put together for them. I’m honestly enjoying this unparalleled level of scrutiny on our studio.” He also said that updates are on the way. Rockstar promises to “update everyone as soon as it is live.”