CIBC Innovation Banking is pleased to announce the expansion of its New York City office with a series of new hires and promotions, as the group continues its strategic growth in key technology, life science, and clean tech markets in North America and the UK.

“Over the past three years, New York-based startups and venture capital firms have embraced our team’s financing expertise and CIBC’s consistent approach to the innovation economy,” said Mark McQueen, President & Executive Managing Director, CIBC Innovation Banking. “These new team additions and promotions are just the latest in a series of initiatives we are taking to help our clients realize their ambitions.”

The offices expansion involves a number of new hires and promotions, with Ryan Enriquez joining as Executive Director from JPM Chase’s Technology and Disruptive Commerce Team. A decorated veteran of the U.S. Marine Corps, Enriquez began his career in financial services following his service in the military and has spent the last several years assisting technology companies in the tri-state area.

Caroline Tkatschow, a Director in CIBC Innovation Banking’s Toronto office, recently moved to the New York office as a Relationship Manager. Since joining the CIBC Innovation Banking team in 2018, Caroline has built a strong reputation for excellence across a variety of early, mid and late stage financing situations.

CIBC’s New York team also welcomed Jean Rafaelian as an Associate, supporting the rapidly growing Fund Banking group. She joins the group having pursued an MBA in Finance from NYU.

With CIBC’s growing success within the U.S. East Coast innovation economy, existing Managing Director Paul Gibson will have the broadened responsibility to help drive the team’s progress in the Mid-Atlantic and New York markets. Paul joined CIBC Innovation Banking’s Reston, Virginia office in 2018 and will now manage the technology lending teams in these two active venture capital and growth equity markets.

Enriquez’s addition to the U.S.-based CIBC Innovation Banking team follows a number of recent high-profile recruitments from across the country, with Executive Director Jonathan Schupack, and Managing Directors Joe Hammer and Tej Sahi both coming aboard.

About CIBC Innovation Banking

CIBC Innovation Banking delivers strategic advice, cash management and funding to innovation companies across North America, the UK, and select European countries at each stage of their business cycle, from start up to IPO and beyond. With offices in Atlanta, Austin, Boston, Chicago, Denver, London, Menlo Park, Montreal, New York, Reston, Toronto and Vancouver, the team has extensive experience and a strong, collaborative approach that extends across CIBC’s commercial banking and capital markets businesses in the U.S. and Canada.

