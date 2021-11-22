Join gaming leaders, alongside GamesBeat and Facebook Gaming, for their 2nd Annual GamesBeat & Facebook Gaming Summit | GamesBeat: Into the Metaverse 2 this upcoming January 25-27, 2022. Learn more about the event.

Netflix has hired Scopely’s Amir Rahimi as vice president of game studios.

Rahimi, who was previously president of games at mobile game publisher Scopely, will report to Mike Verdu, vice president of games at Netflix. Rahimi will oversee all games that will become available to Netflix members around the world.

The move will shore up Netflix’s leadership team as it moves deeper into games.

“I am pleased to welcome Amir to Netflix where he will build out our games studio team and content library for Netflix Games,” said Verdu, in a statement. “His extensive experience in the games industry will be key as we look to grow our catalog of games for our members around the world to enjoy.”

Event The 2nd Annual GamesBeat and Facebook Gaming Summit and GamesBeat: Into the Metaverse 2 January 25 – 27, 2022 Learn More

Rahimi spoke at a session on acquiring games the right way at one of our GamesBeat Summit events in April of this year.

“I’ve been a longtime admirer of Netflix’s creative culture and willingness to take risks in pursuit of building the world’s greatest entertainment platform,” Rahimi said. “I’m thrilled to join the company to help create an environment that can attract great game makers, empower them to push the medium forward, and bring their games to a massive, global audience.”

Netflix recently introduced five Android games including Stranger Things: 1984, Stranger Things 3: The Game (both developed by BonusXP), Shooting Hoops, Teeter Up (both developed by Frosty Pop), and Card Blast (developed by Amuzo & Rogue Games). And it also acquired Night School Studios, maker of the Oxenfree title that runs across eight platforms on mobile, console, and PC.