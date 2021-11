Join gaming leaders, alongside GamesBeat and Facebook Gaming, for their 2nd Annual GamesBeat & Facebook Gaming Summit | GamesBeat: Into the Metaverse 2 this upcoming January 25-27, 2022. Learn more about the event.



Last of the Nintendogs, the best Nintendo podcast in the world, has a new episode for you. This week, GamesBeat editors Jeff Grubb and Mike Minotti discuss Doug Bowser’s criticisms of Activision Blizzard, a Mario movie producer defending Chris Pratt’s Mario voice, and Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl. The crew also get into their favorite Nintendo characters including input from the community, and Mike explains the Gobbledy Gooker to Jeff. Also, do you milk the cat — the Nintendogs know the answer to all of that and more. Join them, won’t you?

