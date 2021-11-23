Join gaming leaders, alongside GamesBeat and Facebook Gaming, for their 2nd Annual GamesBeat & Facebook Gaming Summit | GamesBeat: Into the Metaverse 2 this upcoming January 25-27, 2022. Learn more about the event.

Oculus announced today that Resident Evil 4 VR is getting a Mercenaries mode. The survival mode will launch in a free update sometime in 2022.

The Mercenaries was one of the most popular game modes for Resident Evil 4 when it was first released. It’s a survival mode that pits the player against hordes of Ganados, challenging them to kill as many as they can before the timer runs out. Players could play as Leon Kennedy, Ada Wong, Jack Krauser, HUNK, and Albert Wesker.

Now that mode will be coming to the Meta Quest 2 version of Resident Evil 4 as a free update. Facebook has confirmed that all five of the original playable characters will be available in VR Mercenaries.

In addition to Mercenaries, Oculus announced that RE4VR is the fastest-selling app in Quest’s history based on its gross sales during launch week. The developers are also working on additional comfort and mobility settings. Due next year, these improvements would include (according to a statement to GamesBeat), “hand-based steering, improved left-handed controls, height adjustments, and an option to fine-tune the location of your chest and waist inventory slot so you can grab your grenades from a place that suits you best.”

RE4VR was also recently nominated for best AR/VR title of 2021 at the Game Awards, which are set to stream on December 9.