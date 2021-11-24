Join gaming leaders, alongside GamesBeat and Facebook Gaming, for their 2nd Annual GamesBeat & Facebook Gaming Summit | GamesBeat: Into the Metaverse 2 this upcoming January 25-27, 2022. Learn more about the event.

Activision Blizzard put out a press release to address the ongoing issues at the company. The press release announced the formation of a ‘Workplace Responsibility Committee’. The two person committee will be chaired by Dawn Ostroff, who is a member of the board of directors. The second member is Reveta Bowers, also a board member.

The move to form this committee is the latest move from Activision Blizzard in the wake of numerous harassment issues. Included in these allegations is the Activision Blizzard boss Bobby Kotick. Kotick originally claimed that he didn’t know anything about the issues. It has since been reported that he both knew and was himself a part of the problem.

According to the press release Kotick will be part of the ongoing efforts to eliminate harassment and discrimination in the workplace.

“The Committee will require management to develop key performance indicators and/or other means to measure progress and ensure accountability,” reads part of the release. “The Chief Executive Officer, Bobby Kotick, along with the Chief People Officer and Chief Compliance Officer will provide frequent progress reports to the Committee, which will regularly brief the full Board.”

This move comes a week after Activision Blizzard employees staged a walkout. Their demands included Kotick being replaced as CEO, and that the company be reviewed by a worker-appointed third-party. The board of directors responded by standing behind Kotick.

“The Board remains confident in Bobby Kotick’s leadership, commitment and ability to achieve these goals,” said a November 16 press release.